2022 had a lot of interesting trends from ‘Japa’ to ‘Sapa’ and even Nigerians who created a lot of buzz and broke the internet.

We can all agree that some trends/news came as a shock and we could not but question it or post. Try to think of the persons who trended in 2022 and what they did to trend. In this 3-part series, we bring you a 22-man list of folks we think have made 2022 what it is!

Here is a countdown list of 22 Nigerians who created a buzz in 2022 in no particular order (15-8).

15. OXLADE

Following the release of his purported sex tape online, multiple award-winning Nigerian musician and songwriter Oxlade has generated attention on social media. Since joining the singer boosting of numerous blockbuster songs, Oxlade has become as one of the most talked-about celebrities in the music business.

When the brilliant singer and songwriter’s sex tape appeared online, though, things took a new turn. Nigerians’ reactions to this action were startled by what they saw. The musician could be seen in the video having fun with a woman who appeared to be having a good time.

Fans responded to this and voiced their opinions on social media. Although some people supported the musician, others claimed that the should have not been recorded in the first place. Oxlade became the second Nigerian artist whose sex tape surfaced social media in this year.

14. James Brown

James Brown, a well-known lifestyle influencer, revealed his extreme happiness when making his first visit to the UK. Crossdresser Brown received praise from Nigerians for moving to the UK to continue his education.

James Brown made a splash by posting images of himself in London. A video of him giving a class presentation in the UK was shown a few days later. Nigerians are pleased with the improvement and are really pleased. He however made a ‘fool of himself’ at the death of the Queen.

13. Rico Swavey

After being engaged in a horrifying car accident on October 11, Rico passed away on October 13. He was a 1993-born singer, attorney, and actor up until his passing. Patrick Fakoya, also known as Rico Swavey, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, was buried on Thursday in Lagos amidst eulogies.

The preacher during the burial ceremony at the Methodist Church of the Trinity in Tinubu Square said, “The Lord gives and the Lord taketh,” as he consoled the grieving family. After being involved in a horrifying vehicle accident that kept him on life support from Tuesday, 11 to Thursday, 13, the season 3 roommate passed away at the age of 30.

At Rico Swavey’s burial at the Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi, Lagos, friends and family were unable to contain their grief. The bulk of the BBNaija cast members, including Alex Unusual, Uriel Oputa, Efe Money, Ifu Ennada, K Brule, BamBam, Dorathy, and show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, were present at the funeral.

12. Femi Otedeola (Birthday)

On Friday, November 4, 2022, Femi Otedola turned 60, and he made the decision to honor the occasion in a memorable fashion. The shipping mogul and Greek billionaire Aristotle Onassis, who was once thought to be the richest man on earth, owned the superyacht Christina O, which the business tycoon and his family hired. Otedola has looked up to Onassis since he was 13 years old.

On November 3, Otedola and his family boarded the superyacht after traveling to the French Riviera on a private plane. Aside from his wife Nana, the birthday boy was joined by his four kids, Florence (Cuppy), Temi, Tolani, and Fewa. Oluwatosin Ajibade, a singer and Temi’s fiancé, also joined them (Mr Eazi).

According to reports, Otedola is the first African to rent the ultra-exclusive boat. According to reports, the cost of leasing it is roughly $3 million each week, with a three-week trip costing N6 billion. The ship is a paradise of luxury with 17 rooms, a mosaic swimming pool that transforms into a dance floor, a glam bar, and 38 crew members on board.

11. Apostle Johnson Suleman

The Apostle made headlines online after gunmen attacked his convoy killing seven people, including three police officers. The attack took place in the Auchi area of Edo State, South-South Nigeria, as Mr. Suleman was traveling to an unknown location, hours after returning from a trip to Tanzania.

Six individuals were murdered in the incident, according to Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, the police spokesperson in Edo State. He acknowledged the assassination of Mr. Suleman’s drivers and his orderlies, two police officers. The police spokeswoman said that one of the shooters was killed in the assault.

10. Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele, a well-known actress and film producer from Nigeria, and Abdulrasheed Bello, a singer, divorced after the husband publicly verified a rumor that had been circulating for months. Six years passed during their marriage.

On his verified Instagram account, Mr. Bello confirmed this and said that he had split from Funke Akindele since efforts to patch up their marriage had not been effective.

In his post, Abdulrasheed Bello wrote, “Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children”.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship”

“I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other”.

Funke also made news as she was announced the running mate to the Gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos.

9. Korra Obidi

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi, who lives in America, rejoiced as she divorced her spouse Justin Dean. A few days after the couple welcomed their second daughter together, Justin Dean had announced their divorce. It was finalized in April.

In response to Korra Obidi’s allegations that her husband had physically abused her, Dr. Justin revealed that he had divorced Korra because she had made derogatory remarks about their children.

He said that Korra frequently made him feel horrible by making harsh remarks. However, she went too far when she stated, “She expressed sorrow for having June, and while June sobbed in my arms, I asked her to stop saying that. She kept saying it and saying it over and over.”

Dr. Justin claimed that he sought a divorce because he didn’t want Athena to experience what June experienced. Justin broke down in sobs and said that Korra had not let him to see his kids. People had complained to him that Korra was careless based on his allegations, so in order to defend his children, he went to take them away to spend some time with him.

8. Tems

Nigerian R&B artist Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, is also a record producer, songwriter, and vocalist. born on June 11 of 1995. Despite having contracts with many record companies, Tems joined RCA Records in September 2021 and released her second EP, “If Orange Was a Place,” which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard World Albums list.

Tems gained notoriety by including Wizkid on Essence. The song received a Grammy nomination for best international music performance. She has collaborated with artists from other countries, including Rihanna, Future, Drake, and Beyoncé. She gained notoriety after collaborating with Rihanna on the song “Lift Me Up,” which resulted in her winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song nomination, July 2022, she won the Best Collaboration Category at the BET Hip Hop Awards.