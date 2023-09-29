20th Anniversary Celebration: Mediacraft Associates Increases Staff Salaries By 15-25%

In commemoration of the company’s 20th Anniversary Celebration, Mediacraft Associates Limited, a leading Nigerian full-service Public Relations and Integrated Brand Communications Consultancy firm, has announced an increment of salaries for all members of its staff.

The increment, which ranges between 15 and 25 percent, is to cushion the current hardships in the country due to the removal of petroleum subsidy, and is effective September 2023.

John Ehiguese, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Mediacraft Associates Limited, said that the salary increase had become necessary to ameliorate the sufferings of its staff in view of the current situation in the country.

He also noted that the salary increase was a nice gift to Mediacrafters in celebration of the company’s milestone 20th anniversary.

Ehiguese said: “The company has implemented a general pay rise for all its staff, ranging from 15 to 25%, effective September 2023. This is in commemoration of the company’s 20th anniversary, and to help ameliorate the hardships they, as well as other Nigerians, are currently going through because of the removal of petroleum subsidy in the country.”

According to him, this gesture is supposed to be a morale booster for the members of staff, believing that they would be more resourceful and dedicated to their respective duties and job roles in providing qualitative services to Mediacraft’s numerous clients.

Recall that in February 2023, the PR agency gave a Special Hazard Allowance for all members of its staff. The allowance was to help alleviate the impact of the economic difficulties and challenges, specifically the challenges related to the cash crunch and petrol scarcity triggered by the naira re-design of the CBN.

Mediacraft Associates has continued to show industry leadership, and command respect in the Nigerian PR industry and among leading brands in the country, due to the quality of its work and impactful contributions.

It has managed, or is currently managing, some of the most coveted accounts in the PR industry in Nigeria. Multinationals such as the US Soybean Export Council (USSEC), The Global Energy Alliance For People and Planet (GEAPP), Stanbic IBTC Group, Olam Group, Interswitch Group, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Western Union, Master Card, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Exxonmobil, Nike, and UBS are some of the high-profile accounts to have benefitted from Mediacraft’s cutting-edge services.