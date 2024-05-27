2027 Elections: I Will Only Consider PDP-LP Merger When – Peter Obi

The prospect of a union between the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party has been brought up by Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party in 2023.

In an interview that was posted on YouTube on Saturday, Obi addressed the possibility that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s 2023 flagbearer, will endorse him as a Southeast contender in the 2027 presidential election.

In response to the interviewer’s inquiry, Obi conveyed his appreciation for Abubakar’s admission that he may receive support because of the South-East candidate. “I applaud him and appreciate his remarks, particularly the one in which he pledged to back me in the event that the South East receives the presidential ticket,” Obi remarked.

However, Obi emphasised that his primary concern is not personal ambition or political maneuvering, but rather the well-being of Nigeria and its people. “I’m not desperate to be president, I’m desperate to see Nigeria work, especially for the poor people because we have a lot of potential,” he stated.

On the subject of a potential merger between the PDP and LP, Obi expressed openness to the idea, provided that the goal is to better govern Nigeria and unlock its vast potential. “If the merger is to be able to govern Nigeria properly, unlock all those things that will make Nigeria a better place, I’m for it,” he said.

Obi clarified that he has no interest in mergers or alliances solely to secure power or win elections.

“If it’s just a merger for election or state capture, I’m not for it or part of it, I don’t want to be part of anything like that,” he asserted.

The former Anambra State governor stressed the importance of unity and cooperation among individuals and parties, but only if the objective is to build a better Nigeria.

He said, “It might be at the party level, it might be at the individual level, might be at any level, but we must come together to be able to build a better Nigeria.”