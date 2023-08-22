2024/2025: Chevening Scholarships For International Students

On September 12, 2023, applications for fully-funded Chevening Scholarships to study for one-year master’s degrees at UK universities will commence.

The scholarship program announced that applications for the 2024/2025 academic year would be accepted until November 7, 2023.

It is the UK government’s international leadership development initiative.

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCO) and associated organizations are funding the scholarships.

They provide financial assistance to individuals pursuing a master’s degree at any UK university.

It includes tuition, travel, a monthly stipend, and other benefits.

Eligibility

To be eligible for a Chevening scholarship, you must be a citizen of a Chevening-qualified nation or territory and commit to returning to your home country for at least two years after your award has expired.

By the time you submit your application, you should have finished your undergraduate degree and all of the prerequisites for admission to a postgraduate programme at a UK university.

Applicants must have at least two years of work experience (equal to 2,800 hours), have applied to three different universities in the UK (authorized by the program), and have obtained an offer letter from at least one of them.

Successful applicants will grow professionally and academically, network widely, learn about UK culture, and form long-term beneficial relationships with the UK.

How to apply

To apply for the full scholarship visit the Chevening Scholarships website to understand the terms, how to apply and the requirements.