2023: ‘We Are Focused On Building A Strong Electoral Campaign’ – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the ruling has no plans to remove its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Barrister Felix Morka, APC’s National Publicity Secretary released this statement in response to rumours that Abdullahi Adamu will be removed.

APC’s statement

“The reports are based on the imagination of its sponsors ostensibly unnerved by the remarkable achievements of Sen. Adamu since assuming office as the National Chairman,” Morka said via the statement.

“Our Party and leaders are currently focused on the important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign ahead, and will not be distracted by the boring chirps of idle speculators.”

It said: “The opposition PDP is quite welcome to continue to dissipate its energies on innuendoes and chasing after phantom plots in APC rather than concentrate on mending its broken and acrimonious house.

“The National Working Committee of our Party stands united under Sen. Adamu’s leadership as National Chairman with the singular commitment to winning the next general election.”