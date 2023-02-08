2023 UTME: Quickteller Urges Students To Take Advantage Of Its Free Tutorials

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is a crucial examination for prospective university students in Nigeria, and Interswitch, a leading financial technology company is offering free tutorials to help students prepare for this exam.

These tutorials have been established in conjunction with uLesson, Nigeria’s leading EdTech platform, to prepare these candidates ahead of the exams slated to hold from Saturday 29th April 2023 to Monday 12th May 2023. Students will take preparatory exams that will determine their entry into various higher institutions in the country.

Students will get the opportunity to enjoy tuition by seasoned teachers on the uLesson platform on relevant subjects such as Mathematics, Economics, Chemistry, Financial Accounting, Biology, English, Literature-in-English, and Physics. Tutorials will be conducted in a virtual fashion, to give students better accessibility to their subject interests.

For students to partake in the free tutorials, all they need to do is purchase their JAMB ePIN on any Interswitch-enabled platforms such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), and Interswitch Webpay on JAMB’s website. They can also visit http://interswitchgroup.com/jambepin to register.

In its bid to ensure that access to quality education is made seamless, Quickteller partnered with uLesson whose online educational platform offers well-rounded lessons on subjects that will be covered by prospective students during the UTME.

Not only will students be beneficiaries of this reward program, Quickteller Paypoint agents stand a chance to receive competitive commissions on every JAMB ePIN sold. Therefore, the reward promo is two-pronged and as such, both students and Quickteller Paypoint agents are encouraged to take advantage of the program to facilitate their individual goals.

Quickteller’s UTME tutorials also provide students with an opportunity to network with other students preparing for the UTME examination. Through the platform’s discussion forums, students can exchange ideas, ask questions, and share their study experiences. This can be an invaluable source of support and motivation during the UTME preparation process.

Students who enter for the tutorials will be beneficiaries of a wealth of knowledge that will aid them in their journey towards higher education. From access to quality study materials, to the ability to study at your own pace, and network with other students, these tutorials provide a comprehensive and cost-effective solution for UTME preparation. So, if you’re preparing for the UTME examination, be sure to take advantage of Quickteller’s free UTME tutorials.