2023 TOR’Q Auto-fest: Superfast, High-end Automobiles To Be On Display

Exotic, superfast and high-end automobiles are to be on display as the 2023 edition of the TOR’Q Auto-fest slated for November 26, 2023 at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

This was revealed by the Head of Strategy & Planning, TOR’Q 23, Adeniyi Bakare, at the Press Conference held recently to unveil the plan for this year’s edition of the event.

Bakare, also known as ‘Skillful’, stated that one of the objectives of the annual event is to put Nigeria on the global map as one of the countries in the world hosting such thrilling auto-sporting events with exotic and superfast cars on display with exciting display by drifters.

Bakare revealed that this year’s edition promises to be more exciting and filled with beautiful experiences as participants would be drawn from neighbouring countries such as Togo, Ghana and Benin Republic. He stated that there would be a lot of side attractions urging fun lovers to register to be part of the event.

He further explained that the Auto-fest event is envisioned to foster partnership and synergy among Africans, with participants from Nigeria, Ghana and Togo getting to compete with each other.

“We have partnerships with companies holding preliminaries of this competition in Ghana and Togo, and winners from there will get to compete in Lagos on November 26, 2023. We are trying to create a synergy across Africa where everyone is working towards one goal,” he said.

He stated that the event will also feature a segment dubbed “Supercars on the Runway,” where the audience gets to familiarize themselves with high-end automobiles. “A segment where people can get familiar with cars, see the inside of the cars and know why most of these expensive cars are at those astronomical prices,” he added.

Also speaking, Assistant Brand Manager, Fearless Energy Drink, Kanyinsola Sangowawa, said the brand would continue to support platforms that resonate with its DNA by identifying with activities that improve lives, innovation, creativity, with courageous spirit and the ability to attain success in undertakings.

Chairman, Board of Trustees, TOR’Q, Adetola Akinola, stated that the organizers are excited to host another edition of the event, saying that every hand is on deck to ensure participants have unforgettable moments.

“We want to thank Fearless for being a vision enabler. We believe this event would make a world of difference in the auto industry. We are confident that this platform will be a quantum leap for the rest of the year,” Akinola said.

On his part, Face of TOR’Q 2023, Mike Nwogu, also known as Pretty Mike, noted that the Auto-fest event would be one of those lifetime events, calling on car enthusiasts and fun lovers to make it a date.

“It is about action, engine, speed, and a lot of fun,” he said TOR’Q Auto-fest, an annual auto-fest event that showcases the combination of thrilling stunts from car drifters and super bikers and with electrifying musical performances, has concluded its plan to hold this year’s edition of the competition on November 26, 2023, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The auto-sporting event, which is in its fifth edition and sponsored by Fearless Energy drink, will feature live performances from Brymo, BBNaija’s Eloswags, and Nigeria Idol’s Progress, among others.