2023: See Full List Of APC’s Presidential Aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally fixed June 6 and June 7, 2022 to screen 23 presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 elections.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) extended the deadline for political parties to conduct their primaries, APC then postponed its own which was initially slated for Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Presidential aspirants to be screened by APC

Chukwuemeja Uwaezuoke Nwajiuba Badaru Abubakar Robert A. Boroffice Uju Ken-Ohanenye Nicholas Felix Nweze David Umahi Ken Nnamani Gbolahan B. Bakare Ibikunle Amosun Ahmed B. Tinubu Ahmad Rufai Sani Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi Oladimeji Sabon Bankole John Kayode Fayemi Godswill Obot Akpabio Yemi Osinbajo Rochas Anayo Okorocha Yahaya Bello Tein Jack-Rich Christopher Onu Ahmad Lawan Ben Ayade Ikeobasi Mokelu