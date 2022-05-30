fbpx

2023: See Full List Of APC’s Presidential Aspirants

May 30, 2022
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally fixed June 6 and June 7, 2022 to screen 23 presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 elections.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) extended the deadline for political parties to conduct their primaries, APC then postponed its own which was initially slated for Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Presidential aspirants to be screened by APC

  1. Chukwuemeja Uwaezuoke Nwajiuba
  2. Badaru Abubakar
  3. Robert A. Boroffice
  4. Uju Ken-Ohanenye
  5. Nicholas Felix
  6. Nweze David Umahi
  7. Ken Nnamani
  8. Gbolahan B. Bakare
  9. Ibikunle Amosun
  10. Ahmed B. Tinubu
  11. Ahmad Rufai Sani
  12. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi
  13. Oladimeji Sabon Bankole
  14. John Kayode Fayemi
  15. Godswill Obot Akpabio
  16. Yemi Osinbajo
  17. Rochas Anayo Okorocha
  18. Yahaya Bello
  19. Tein Jack-Rich
  20. Christopher Onu
  21. Ahmad Lawan
  22. Ben Ayade
  23. Ikeobasi Mokelu
EXPLAINER: How Nigerian Creators Can Benefit From $8.2bn IP Market

