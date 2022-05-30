2023: See Full List Of APC’s Presidential Aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally fixed June 6 and June 7, 2022 to screen 23 presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 elections.
BizWatch Nigeria recalls that hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) extended the deadline for political parties to conduct their primaries, APC then postponed its own which was initially slated for Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Presidential aspirants to be screened by APC
- Chukwuemeja Uwaezuoke Nwajiuba
- Badaru Abubakar
- Robert A. Boroffice
- Uju Ken-Ohanenye
- Nicholas Felix
- Nweze David Umahi
- Ken Nnamani
- Gbolahan B. Bakare
- Ibikunle Amosun
- Ahmed B. Tinubu
- Ahmad Rufai Sani
- Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi
- Oladimeji Sabon Bankole
- John Kayode Fayemi
- Godswill Obot Akpabio
- Yemi Osinbajo
- Rochas Anayo Okorocha
- Yahaya Bello
- Tein Jack-Rich
- Christopher Onu
- Ahmad Lawan
- Ben Ayade
- Ikeobasi Mokelu
