fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

2023: PDP Slashes Price For Presidential Nomination Form For Youths, See Full List

March 17, 20220105
2023: PDP Slashes Price For Presidential Nomination Form For Youths, See Full List

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the schedule of some of its activities for the 2023 general election as well as the price for its nomination form.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba made this known on Wednesday after the joint meeting of the Board Of Trustees (BOT) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

Nomination form

The sale of forms for aspirants into elective positions is expected to commence on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Ologunagbasaid aspirants interested in contesting the presidential election will get the nomination form for ₦35 million, while youths aged between 25 and 30 will get a 50 percent discount on the nomination form fees.

Image

Newly established committee

He added that the NEC has also approved the establishment of a 37-member committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions for the 2023 elections.

Debo also said the committee has two weeks to submit its report to NEC.

“NEC approved a 50% reduction in nomination fees for youths aged 25 to 30 years for various elective positions. NEC also approved the commencement of sale of expression of interest and nomination forms from Thursday, March 17, 2022,” a communique issued after the meeting reads.

“The following amounts for the forms were approved by NEC: State House of Assembly – Expression of Interest – ₦100,000; Nomination Form – ₦500,000; (ii) House of Representatives – Expression of Interest – ₦500,000; Nomination Form ₦2,000,000; (iii) Senate – Expression of Interest – ₦500,000; Nomination Form ₦3,000,000; (iv) Governorship – Expression of Interest – ₦1,000,000; Nomination Form – ₦20,000,000; (v) President – Expression of Interest – ₦5,000,000; Nomination Form – ₦35,000,000.

“NEC also approved the establishment of a 37-member zoning committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions for the 2023 general elections.”

APC Cancels Emergency National Executive Committee Meeting

About Author

2023: PDP Slashes Price For Presidential Nomination Form For Youths, See Full List
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 13, 20141227

ADVAN Rewards Marketing Excellence In Grand Style

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The 2014 edition of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Awards for Marketing Excellence, will in a long time remain a memorable event for stakeho
Read More
August 6, 20130222

18 States Get N537B from Nigerian Bond Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Arunma Oteh, on Monday, said that the Nigerian bond market has provided N537 billi
Read More
October 15, 20140263

Multichoice Introduces Two New Channels, Discontinues M-net Series Showcase, Reality On DStv Premium

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, has concluded plans to introduce two new channels, M-Net Edge and VUZU AMP, later this month. Though VUZU AMP has been launche
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.