2023: PDP Slashes Price For Presidential Nomination Form For Youths, See Full List

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the schedule of some of its activities for the 2023 general election as well as the price for its nomination form.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba made this known on Wednesday after the joint meeting of the Board Of Trustees (BOT) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

UPDATED: Communique Issued at the End of 95th National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting of the @OfficialPDPNig Held Today, Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja See details below 👇 pic.twitter.com/WYuDebGPcU — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 17, 2022

Nomination form

The sale of forms for aspirants into elective positions is expected to commence on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Ologunagbasaid aspirants interested in contesting the presidential election will get the nomination form for ₦35 million, while youths aged between 25 and 30 will get a 50 percent discount on the nomination form fees.

Newly established committee

He added that the NEC has also approved the establishment of a 37-member committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions for the 2023 elections.

PDP NEC Constitutes Three-Man Reconciliation Committee for Edo State



The @OfficialPDPNig has constituted a three-man committee to resolve issues in the Edo State Chapter of our Party. See details below 👇 pic.twitter.com/oXr4KB2mLQ — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 17, 2022

Debo also said the committee has two weeks to submit its report to NEC.

“NEC approved a 50% reduction in nomination fees for youths aged 25 to 30 years for various elective positions. NEC also approved the commencement of sale of expression of interest and nomination forms from Thursday, March 17, 2022,” a communique issued after the meeting reads.

…for the Party Primaries by 50% for all Party members between the ages of 25 to 30. The basis for this decision was hinged on the Party’s commitment to ensure youths participation and inclusion in politics and governance. The move, while no doubt unprecedented, is not a… — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 16, 2022

“The following amounts for the forms were approved by NEC: State House of Assembly – Expression of Interest – ₦100,000; Nomination Form – ₦500,000; (ii) House of Representatives – Expression of Interest – ₦500,000; Nomination Form ₦2,000,000; (iii) Senate – Expression of Interest – ₦500,000; Nomination Form ₦3,000,000; (iv) Governorship – Expression of Interest – ₦1,000,000; Nomination Form – ₦20,000,000; (v) President – Expression of Interest – ₦5,000,000; Nomination Form – ₦35,000,000.

“NEC also approved the establishment of a 37-member zoning committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions for the 2023 general elections.”