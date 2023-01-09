2023: Obi Vows To Include More Women If Elected

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, believes that women in Nigeria are more productive and less corrupt than men.

During a town hall meeting on Sunday, Obi promised to bring more women into government if elected president on February 25, 2023.

“I can say it without anything; women are more productive in Nigeria than men any day any time.

“I worked with them when I was in the banking industry, they saved the bank. When they believe in anything they go for it.

“I wish our men will do the same thing. And they (women) are less corrupt; they are easily satisfied with little.

“Men will just go on and on forgetting that it is public money they are taking.

“I am very sorry about that, men. I am one of you but I have to say the truth of what I observed,” Obi said.

To demonstrate his commitment to providing women with adequate representation in government, the former Anambra State governor recalled how women nearly took over his administration by serving in key positions.

“As governor, I was about to set up a ministry of men’s affairs because women took over. It is simple, go and verify.

“As governor of Anambra State, my Chief of Staff, the Permanent Secretary of Government House, the commissioner for finance, the Accountant General, the Head of Service, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, the Commissioner for Education, the Commissioner for Local Government were all women; they took over,” LP’s presidential candidate said.

Obi promised that his administration would be dominated by women and youths because they are more eager to positively impact the country.

‘Subsidy’ organized crime

Obi also described the petrol subsidy regime in Nigeria as “organised crime”.

Between 2013 and 2021, Nigeria spent a total of N6.210 trillion on petrol subsidies, also known as under-recovery shortfall.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that FG announced fuel subsidy will be removed in June 2023.

Obi said if he is elected, the payments will cease immediately.

“They have removed it. That is what they’ve done. But I can assure you, it will go immediately. Subsidy, I have said it before is organised crime and I will not allow it to stay a day longer,” Obi said.

“What they are telling you is not what it is. Half of what is being mentioned is not subsidy. First is that we consume the quantity that is not supposed to be consumed here.

“We are the same population as Pakistan. They consume below 50 percent of what we consume.

“So, the first half, I will remove it so we can save the money.”

The LP candidate, who criticized the country’s public debt stock, added that money spent on gasoline subsidies should be directed toward social development.

“Look at this year’s budget. Education, which is the highest since this government came, is about N2 trillion. Health, which is the highest since this government came, is about N1.5 trillion. Then infrastructure, which is roads and everything, is about N1 trillion,” he said.

“These three critical development areas are receiving N4.5 trillion. Subsidy is N3.6 trillion half year. So, if it’s a full year, it is about N7 trillion. Which country will invest more in subsidy than education and health and even roads? It doesn’t make sense.”