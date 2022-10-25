2023: ‘No Rational Person Will Vote For APC’ – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State, warned on Monday that if the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, win the 2023 general elections, Nigeria will disintegrate.

Obaseki addressed the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Campaign Council in the state.

I have inaugurated the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Management Council for the 2023 general elections, headed by Chief Osaro Idah as Director General. pic.twitter.com/mV5f9zIzpv — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) October 24, 2022

The governor stated that no rational person will vote for the APC or Tinubu in the presidential election next February.

He said, “This will be an easy election for us if we campaign right because honestly our heads should be examined as citizens of Nigeria if we contemplate voting a government like APC.

“In fact like I said, God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break up, this country will fail but it has already failed because nobody has done the kind of damage the APC has done on this country. I don’t know how we will recover.

“My heart is beating. By the time president Atiku comes into power we will not be able to sleep but to work day and night. As I speak to you today, the debt of this country is going to 60 trillion, when are we going to get out of it? Every day, every month they are printing (money).”

Obaseki went on to express confidence in the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying he has what it takes to return Nigeria to good governance.

Peter Obi has no chance, obedients will run out of steam – Obaseki

He also slammed the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, claiming that supporters of the former Anambra State governor, dubbed “Obidients,” would soon run out of steam.

“People who say they are Obidients, of course they will be but they will run out of steam. We know how to manage elections, how many people have been able to do what we are doing?

“They can’t even form their campaign council not to talk about having a timetable for election, you get it.

“So, this election is ours to lose and the grace of God we will not lose it. We now need to quickly set up our own and then see how we can help other PDP states,” the governor stated.