2023 National Census: FG Calls For Funding

Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and Planning, has expressed concern about the impact of funding, insecurity, and cultural differences on the National Housing and Population Census 2023.

The census is scheduled for March 29-April 2, 2023.

Agba spoke on Monday at a meeting in Abuja with members of the private sector and development partners to discuss grey areas for a successful exercise across the country.

The minister stated that more than 60% of the funds required for the census had been released, but that funding from development partners remains critical.

The meeting was the second for officials from the National Population Commission (NPC), development partners, diplomats, and members of the private sector as the National Housing and Population Census approached.

One of the meeting’s goals was to discuss how to raise funds for the exercise, and the NPC promised to manage the funds transparently.

Although there were pockets of insecurity when the NPC conducted the enumeration area demarcation in some local governments, the Commission’s Chairman allayed fears that the exercise would not take place in some communities.