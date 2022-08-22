2023: INEC To Electronically Transmit Election Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that it has not discarded the electronic transmission of election results contrary to the rumours circulating.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s spokesman via a statement obtained by BizWatch Nigeria on Sunday said that the commission is not reverting to a manual process of result transmission.

The statement said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) attention has been drawn to a misunderstanding arising from a recent short interview granted to a national newspaper on the procedure for result management procedure to mean that the Commission has jettisoned the electronic transmission of result and reverted to the manual process.

“That is not correct.

“For clarity, the procedure for result transmission remains the same as in recent Governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

“There will be no change in all future elections, including the 2023 General Election”.

“We wish to reassure Nigerians that the electronic transmission of result has come to say.

“It adds to the creidbility and transparency of the process when citizens follow polling unit level results on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal on real-time on Election Day. There will be no change or deviation in subsequent elections.

“The entire gamut of result management is provided for in Sections 60, 62 and 64 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“In line with the provision of the law, the Commission, in April this year, released a detailed clarification of the procedure for transmission, collation and declaration of result which was shared with all stakeholders and uploaded to our website”.