2023: INEC Reviews Electoral Framework For IDP Camps

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun a review of the electoral framework for voters in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps ahead of the 2023 general elections.

An overview of the 2022 Revised IDP Framework and Regulations by Chairman TCR- IDPVF, Dr. Baba Bila at the ongoing Stakeholder Validation Meeting For The 2022 Revised Framework & Regulations For Voting By Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs) pic.twitter.com/AtjMmm6ool — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 6, 2022

According to INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu, this is due to the passage of the 2022 electoral act and the introduction of new technologies.

He made the revelation while speaking in Abuja at the presentation of the draft guidelines for voters in IDP camps for 2023.

The Chairman stated that the goal is to align the framework with the provisions of the new electoral laws in order to ensure that no citizen is denied the right to vote.

The idea is to ensure that no eligible Nigerian is left out of the electoral process on account of displacement, disability or other circumstances that may limit citizens’ participation in the electoral process. pic.twitter.com/HPI3KfKcQm — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 6, 2022

Some of the draft guidelines’ proposals include the use of BVAS in IDP camps, which must be configured to poll only at the unit level.

Although the voting population in IDP camps is unknown, recent UN Refugee Agency data shows that there are over 2.1 million IDPs in Nigeria, including children.