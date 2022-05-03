2023: “I Have No Special Candidate To Replace Me” – Buhari

May 3, 2022 67

President Muhammadu Buhari said that he will hand over to whoever Nigerians elect, he also has denied that he has a preferred candidate for the 2023 elections.

The President made this known on Monday while answering questions from journalists after observing the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the Mambilla barracks parade ground in Abuja.

According to Buhari, he has no special candidate to replace him next year. He, instead, said the one who would succeed him is “the person that Nigerians elect”.

The Nigerian leader equally urged security agencies to redouble efforts in the fight against insecurity.

“We’ll continue to make the environment secure, especially when the rainy season is coming so that farmers can go back to their farms and we wouldn’t have problems of food security,” Buhari said.

“Heads of the services — army, navy, air force, the inspector-general of police, and so on — are very much aware of the situation. It’s their duty to know where the terrorists are and eliminate them.”