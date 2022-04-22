“2023 Elections Will Hold Despite Insecurity” – INEC

April 22, 2022 129

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday that the 2023 general election will hold despite the security challenges in Nigeria.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of INEC made this known in Abuja at a public presentation of the 2022-2026 strategic plan and the 2023 election project plan.

Yakubu explained that the documents presented were the third in the series of strategic election plans since the era of deliberate planning of elections started in 2012.

“We are also aware of the security challenges and their impact on the electoral process. We will continue to engage early and intensely with the security agencies to ensure the safety of our personnel and materials, accredited observers and the media and, above all, the voters,” he said.

“Clearly, these are challenging times but we are determined that election must hold in 2023. However, this is a shared responsibility. INEC plays a critical role but the commission alone cannot deliver the elections we all desire.”

According to the INEC boss, the 2023 polls will be governed by the new Electoral Act which contains provisions that will enhance the capacity and ability of the commission to better manage the electoral process.

While pledging to ensure the safety of electoral personnel and materials, accredited observers, media practitioners, and voters, Yakubu called for the support of all Nigerians to successfully conduct the polls.

“We have carefully listened to the demand of Nigerians for seamless processes, particularly with regard to enhanced voter education, better distribution of voters to polling units, quality training of election personnel, the functionality of electronic devices, improved logistics, prompt commencement of polls, availability of assistive devices for persons with disability at polling units and greater transparency in result management,” Professor Yakubu noted.

“Let once again reiterate that the dates for all activities in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election are firm and fixed and all stakeholders are advised to take this into consideration in planning their activities.”