2023 Elections: Peter Obi Is No Threat To My Dream – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, says Labour Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi poses no threat to his dream of becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023.

He also stated that despite his political differences with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, he remains friends with him. This was stated by Atiku during an exclusive interview with Arise TV, which aired on Friday morning.

“The Labour Party does not have a government in any state, nor does it have a representative in the National Assembly.

“Peter Obi is not a danger. On social media, they claimed to have 1 million votes in Osun. Meanwhile, 90% of people do not vote via social media,” according to Atiku.

About Tinubu, he said, “I’m still a friend of him and being friends with him doesn’t mean we can’t have our political differences.”