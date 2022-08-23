2023 Elections: ‘Our Message Is Uniting Nigerians’ – Labour Party

Datti Baba-Ahmed, Labour Party’s (LP) Vice-Presidential candidate for the upcoming 2023 elections said that his political party’s message is uniting Nigerians and conveying hope.

Baba-Ahmed who on Tuesday was a guest on Channels Television, said The LP’s communications and interactions with its presidential candidate and the general public are easing tensions across Nigeria.

“You can see that certain groups feel that there is effort feel including from other groups, to make theirs come to power, you can see that tension is actually coming.

“There is a lot of hope for better life, for better security… and the single most important factor uniting Nigeria is the candidacy of Peter Obi,” the LP’s Vice Presidential Candidate asserted.

Baba-Ahmed also defended his pedigree and that of Obi to win the election and govern the country well.

“Labour Party candidates, assume I am not the one speaking, are driven by their records. They are stepping on what they have succeeded in to attempt to lead Nigeria,” he said.

“Other candidates, I don’t have to mention (their names) are swimming in the ocean of wealth and power and so they want to rule Nigeria.”

The Labour Party VP candidate also spoke about the state of Nigeria’s Democracy, more than two decades after the return to civil rule.

“It is very sad that what you keep hearing (about) endlessly are the three arms of government in a democratic government,” he said.

Rather than focusing on how the various branches of government work, he explained that for Nigeria to be a true democracy, three philosophical conditions must be met.

He also said, “One, democracy must not be about individuals or small groups or any group for that matter. It must be about a political entity for it to qualify as democratic. It (should be) about national and bigger interests.

“Two, the aspirations and the desires and the will of the people must reflect in their elections…, which means we are yet to meet the second philosophical condition of democracy.

“The third one is that, as provided in the Constitution, the people must hold power, on whose behalf the elected government exercises authority. What you have now is that government once elected or they impose themselves, they hold the power and exercise the authority.

“So, condition two is not there and condition three is questionable.”

Baba-Ahmed said the Peter-Obi’s government when brought to power in 2023, will “account for every square-meter of Nigeria” adding that in doing this, the administration will recruit more security agents with emphasis on law enforcement other than defense.

He stated that the police force needs to be expanded, and that the expansion plan for security agencies will include adequate training, welfare, intelligence, and networking.

While other candidates in the past may have promised some of the same things, the difference, according to him, is the individuals put forward by the Labour Party and the philosophy that has driven them into politics—which in his case is to help fix Nigeria after discovering what the true problem is.