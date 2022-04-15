fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

2023 Elections: Emefiele Endorsed As APC Best Presidential Candidate

April 15, 20220214
2023 Elections: Emefiele Endorsed As APC Best Presidential Candidate

Governor Godwin Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been endorsed as the best 2023 presidential candidate for the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists in Lokoja, Mohammed Salisu Danlami, the convener of the Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF), which endorsed the CBN governor, said only Emefiele is capable of winning the election for APC.

According to him, based on antecedents of Emefiele both in the private sector and his exceptional performance at the Apex bank, it was clear that he was the best among them all.

“His performance on introducing the anchor borrowers programme, massive investments in agriculture resulting in recently commissioned rice pyramid in Abuja, and saving millions of foreign currency all point to his competence to handle the affairs of the country,” he said.

Danlami added that “among all appointees of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, no one has performed like the CBN governor.”

The UNYF convener, therefore, called on the APC to unanimously adopt Emefiele if truly it was ready to drag the country out of the economic doldrums.

“In search for the next president, we must consider somebody who is detribalised and somebody who is not a normal politician,” he stressed.

What you should know

Even though the CBN governor had yet to come open to declare his interest to succeed Buhari, there are rumours in the public domain that he’s considering being the next Nigerian President.

Although the apex bank had denied that Emefiele is joining the presidential race. However, with his campaign posters spotted in public spaces, one may not entirely rule out the possibility of him being part of the candidate to jostle for the APC presidential ticket for 2023.

CBN Hits N3trn In Intervention Loans For Economic Recovery – Emefiele
Related tags :

About Author

2023 Elections: Emefiele Endorsed As APC Best Presidential Candidate
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Naira unaffected by Trump’s victory BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 20, 20180375

Naira Static at N362/$ at Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira on Tuesday, June 19, maintained the same rate against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALNEWSLETTER
June 11, 20190396

Gold Pulls Back From 14-Months Peak On U.S.-Mexico Deal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold fell 1% on Monday, retreating from a 14-month peak hit in the previous session after a deal between the United States and Mexico to avert a tariff war
Read More
NEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
September 28, 20160471

FG to Save $5billion Yearly from Patronage of Local Welders

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian Institute of Welders, NIW, and the Ministry of Science and Technology and have pledged to build local capacity in the nation’s welding indust
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.