2023 Elections: Emefiele Endorsed As APC Best Presidential Candidate

April 15, 2022 214

Governor Godwin Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been endorsed as the best 2023 presidential candidate for the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists in Lokoja, Mohammed Salisu Danlami, the convener of the Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF), which endorsed the CBN governor, said only Emefiele is capable of winning the election for APC.

According to him, based on antecedents of Emefiele both in the private sector and his exceptional performance at the Apex bank, it was clear that he was the best among them all.

“His performance on introducing the anchor borrowers programme, massive investments in agriculture resulting in recently commissioned rice pyramid in Abuja, and saving millions of foreign currency all point to his competence to handle the affairs of the country,” he said.

Danlami added that “among all appointees of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, no one has performed like the CBN governor.”

The UNYF convener, therefore, called on the APC to unanimously adopt Emefiele if truly it was ready to drag the country out of the economic doldrums.

“In search for the next president, we must consider somebody who is detribalised and somebody who is not a normal politician,” he stressed.

What you should know

Even though the CBN governor had yet to come open to declare his interest to succeed Buhari, there are rumours in the public domain that he’s considering being the next Nigerian President.

Although the apex bank had denied that Emefiele is joining the presidential race. However, with his campaign posters spotted in public spaces, one may not entirely rule out the possibility of him being part of the candidate to jostle for the APC presidential ticket for 2023.