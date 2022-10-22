2023 Elections: Education, Security Will Be My Major Priority – Imumolen

Professor Chris Imumolen, the Presidential Candidate of the Accord Party, has stated that if elected, education and security will be the top priorities of his administration.

On Friday, he stated that education remains the foundation of national development, peace, and stability.

The Accord Party’s presidential candidate lamented that the country’s current and previous administrations have failed to develop the critical sector, an issue that his administration will address by the time he takes office.

Professor Imumolen stated at a meeting of former Northern Nigeria Councilors in Kaduna state that as a private sector individual, he has awarded scholarships to over 5,000 young Nigerians from various states of the Federation, whereas those contesting with him for the presidency have failed to do so in the various public offices they have held in the past.

He believes that the next president of the country should be elected on the basis of capacity, character, and competence, rather than religious or ethnic lines, and that the battle to save the country from maladministration for the sake of posterity is in the hands of the youth.