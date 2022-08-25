2023 Elections: Buhari Vows To Campaign For APC Candidates

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he will campaign for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2023 general elections.

According to Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, the president will not recognize former members of the party or politicians who have court cases against the APC.

According to the statement, “Buhari remains a “disciplined soldier” of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and will support only those candidates fielded by the party in all future elections.”

“This is a warning to decamped party members and some others who are still in court against official candidates of the APC that they are on their own and nobody outside the party tent should link what they are doing to President Buhari.

“The President wishes to be quoted as saying that he is the “occupant of the high office of the President by the Grace of God who used the instrumentality of the APC to bring him to power with a historic verdict in 2015.”

“In 2019, he was returned with a bigger majority. For the first time, a non-PDP government came to power with a huge majority after 16 years of the Fourth Republic. His constant refrain is: “I will not betray or undermine my party by supporting candidates other than those of the APC.”

President Buhari emphasized that his remarks are not directed at any specific candidate.

However, he stated unequivocally that “only those candidates fielded by the All Progressives Candidates, APC will enjoy the President’s support, and they are the ones he will campaign for.

“However, we welcome other parties’ support for our candidates at all levels.”

The President stated that he will continue to support the party at all levels in order to impose discipline, synchronization, and coordination.

He also directed officials in and around the Presidential Villa, as well as all those engaging in loose talk, to refrain from making controversial statements that end up hurting the party and the government, creating a weapon for the opposition to use against the administration, the party, or its candidates in the upcoming elections.