2023 Elections: APC Youths To Organise Meeting With Presidential Prospect

May 19, 2022 148

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing has finalized plans to organize a townhall meeting with all of the party’s presidential candidates to discuss their intentions for Nigerian youths if elected.

The event will take place in Abuja on Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28, 2022, according to a statement signed by the national leader, Dayo Israel, and headlined “what do you have for us — APC Youth Presidential Town Hall.”

The statement offered to create a venue for all presidential candidates to communicate their platforms with the party’s youthful members.

He believes the time has come for the wing to become more mainstream and prioritize the interests of progressive young and, by extension, all progressive youth.

“In a few days, our party delegates will gather in Abuja at the special convention/presidential primaries to elect the Presidential candidate of our great party – The APC. While some of the aspirants have toured the country to address would-be delegates, we observe very little engagement with the youth wing of our party.

“It is our belief that as the highest voting block, with the advantage of our population and demography, it is expedient that we sit at the table with all APC Presidential aspirants and hear what they have for us as young progressives – if/when elected.

“In light of this, the office of the National Youth Leader will be convening a “2023 APC Presidential aspirant townhall meeting with Young progressives” with the Theme: what do you have for the youths?.

“On behalf of the youths of our party, I am using this medium to invite all our presidential aspirants to kindly make themselves available for this special event. Participants will be able to register to attend on a first come first serve basis.”

Announcing the members of the presidential town hall meeting steering committee to include; Sanusi Ohiare (Co-Chair), Idris Aregbe (Co Chair), Barrister Winifred Chukka – Secretary, Oluwatoyin Fasanmi – Asst Secretary, Hon. Jamalu Kabiru (The Deputy National Youth Leader), Obidike Chukwuebuka, Hon Hafiz Abolaji Repete, Dada Olusegun, Damilola Apotieri, Ahmadu Jibril, Hadiza Abubakar Talba, Ibrahim Alli Balogun, Nkemkama Kama St Andy and Makinde Araoye.

Others are Abu Sodiqu, Segun Tomori, Abu Andrew, Ameen Amshi, Oyiborume Paul, Abubakar Dansoho, Aramide Kasumu, Rilwan Tinubu, Seyi Are, Kelechi Ekugo, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, and Amaka Lawrence.”