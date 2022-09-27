2023 Elections: APC Changes Schedule, Postpones Presidential Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has announced a change in its activity schedule.

The campaign council had previously announced a peace walk and prayers on Wednesday, as well as a collection of letters of appointment by campaign members.

The activities will be postponed until a later date, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by Simon Lalong, the director-general of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council.

The campaign DG cited the expansion of the campaign list as the reason for the change in activity schedule, adding that new dates will be announced.

“Recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick off our campaigns for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“We had also announced that the members of the Campaign Council report to the Campaign Headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointment,” he said.

“However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the timetable of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence.

“Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold

“As the ruling and most attractive party in Nigeria, we understand the sacrifices and understanding of our teeming members who are more than willing to volunteer themselves for this great task ahead.

“It also shows the enormous love that the party members have for our candidates.

“A new date and timetable of events will be announced soon.”