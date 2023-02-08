2023 Election Will Hold Safely – National Security Adivser

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno said that he trusts security agencies to hold the upcoming elections in a safe environment.

Monguno made the remarks during a meeting with Mahmood Yakubu, the chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who paid a visit to his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

The NSA stated that the meeting was called due to concern and uncertainty surrounding the 2023 general election.

Monguno siad, “There’s a need for me to reassure citizens of this country that whatever fears they have, I want to dispel.

“The 2023 elections will go on in a climate devoid of rancor. The security agencies have done a lot in the last couple of months to put things in place.

“We know what we have done. We’re sure of what we have on the ground. All of us here who are the managers of securing the electoral process know our responsibilities and what we will do.

“But we need to let the entire country know that we see stories by agents of bad news on social media. If these things are intended to scare people, I want to dispel such illusions.

“Anybody that is concerned with carrying out his legitimate undertaking, casting his votes, will do so in a secure atmosphere. It is very important that Nigerians are not pushed to the limit where they will abandon their number one responsibility as citizens. I have confidence in security and intelligence agencies.

“The Nigeria Police Force is the lead agency and it has assured all of us repeatedly during meetings and I believe all other security agencies are up to the task. The remaining 17 days to the election will be a period of intensified activity between all of us.”

While speaking, the INEC chairperson praised the national security adviser for his assurance, adding that the commission is aware that additional security has been deployed to the commission’s facilities across the country.

“We also note the increasing tempo of activities in many troubled spots nationwide,” he said.

“We are confident that these actions will further reassure voters, our personnel, service providers, and stakeholders of their safety during elections and a free, fair and peaceful process.

“We look forward to a comprehensive plan for the deployment of security personnel.”