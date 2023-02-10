2023 Election Will Hold As Planned – INEC

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), insists that the 2023 general elections will take place as planned and will be the best ever.

He made the assurance during a meeting with Vice-Chancellors of federal universities.

Before forwarding their names to the commission for assistance in the elections, the INEC chief instructed the vice-chancellors to conduct a thorough background check to avoid enlisting staff affiliated with political parties or with a history of partisanship.

The Commission also stated that it will conduct its own investigation into names submitted by universities for the purpose of the election.

Professor Yakubu assuaged some vice-chancellors’ concerns about security by assuring that comprehensive security plans have been developed for the safety of all staff, media, youth corps members, and everyone who votes.

According to him, the number of registered voters for the 2023 elections (over 93 million) is greater than the number of registered voters in Africa.