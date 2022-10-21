2023 Election: Tinubu Unveils Presidential Action Plan

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has unveiled his action plan to make Nigeria great ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to Bayo Onanuga, a spokesman for Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council, the 80-page document containing multi-sectoral policy options is titled “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria.”

According to Onanuga, Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, will unveil their Action Plan for the country’s transformation on Friday, when President Muhammadu Buhari will lead governors, National Working Committee members, and other APC leaders to the PCC inauguration at the State House.

Tinubu stated in the document’s foreword that his plans were conceived after traveling the length and breadth of the country and listening to people from all walks of life.

“Our nation’s history affirms that our people constitute our most valuable treasure. Whether the hardworking farmer, the industrious market woman, the dynamic young entrepreneur or the hopeful child, Nigerian people rank among the best anywhere. They excel in every aspect of human endeavour when given a fair chance,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

“Senator Shettima and I have traversed every part of our beloved nation, listening to the concerns of our fellow citizens. Young and old, poor and rich, educated and uneducated, Christian and Muslim; all have expressed their views and concerns. People do not seek superficial answers to hard questions. Nor do they want the broken, unimaginative, failed promises repackaged and fed to them again. They want true and innovative solutions which address the challenging realities of today.

“Our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was founded on the premise that the people of our beloved country are entitled to the benefits that only progressive good governance can procure.”

When elected as President Buhari’s successor in February, the former Lagos State governor will prioritize National Security, Economy, Agriculture, Power, Oil and Gas, Transportation, and Education, according to the document.

Tinubu also discussed policy alternatives for healthcare, the digital economy, women’s empowerment, judicial reform, federalism/decentralization of power, and foreign policy.

He promised to invest heavily in sports entertainment and culture, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship in order to create more jobs and opportunities for millions of Nigerian youths.

Tinubu also promised to continue and expand the Buhari administration’s massive Social Investment Programs.