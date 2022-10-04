2023 Election: ‘Tinubu In UK To Rest Ahead Of Campaign Season’ – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, is in the United Kingdom (UK) to rest ahead of the campaign season.

This was stated by Ayo Oyalowo, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, during a Channels TV program that BizWatch Nigeria monitored.

“The man, like I said, needed a few days off because the pressure on him is a bit too much and he needed to rest because the campaign is pretty long – we have about four, five months to campaign before the general election,” the APC chieftain said on Monday.

“So, he needs to ensure that he is not worn out by the show of love, and camaraderie – too many people coming to see him. So, yes, he needed to take that breather.”

His remark followed the reactions to Tinubu’s absence from the country. The APC candidate was not present when presidential candidates signed a peace accord ahead of next year’s election, raising questions about the former Lagos State governor’s whereabouts and fitness.

In response to questions about his health, Tinubu released a seven-second workout video, claiming that he is fit and ready to serve Nigeria. The video sparked an outpouring of criticism.

However, the APC chieftain stated that the buzz indicates Tinubu is the “main factor” ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Two people dropped videos yesterday. Another person dropped a dancing video but nobody is talking about it because he is not a factor. Asiwaju is a factor,” he said about reactions generated by the video where Tinubu was seen on a treadmill.

“He will always be spoken about because he matters. He is the main factor in this election.”