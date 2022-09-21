2023 Election: Jonathan Urges Politicians To Avoid Violence

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has warned politicians and their parties to avoid violence ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming general elections in 2023.

Jonathan during the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation’s 2022 peace conference on Tuesday said Nigeria must exist before the next President can be elected

The former Nigerian leader urged those running for office to protect Africa’s most populous country from destruction.

Jonathan said those who want to be president, governors, and legislators have important roles to play in preserving the country’s democracy.

“We must have a state before you talk about having a President or a governor.

“If you destroy the country, then where do we need a President?” he said.

“Anybody who is interested in leadership at the level of a president, governor, senator, etc, you have the biggest stake to protect the nation.

“Both those who want to be President, governors and their supporters should first know that we need to have a nation before whoever you are supporting can emerge (into leadership position),” Jonathan said.