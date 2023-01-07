2023 Election: Borno State Is 90% Safe, Secure – Zulum

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has stated that the state is 90 percent secure and safe in readiness of the 2023 general elections, which are scheduled to take place in less than 50 days.

On Friday, Zulum made the assurance during a private visit to President Muhammadu Buhari’s office.

The governor reassured those who were afraid to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) due to insecurity that despite the dire security situation, the people of Borno State voted in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

He claims that the situation has improved by a “remarkable” 90% since then, and that eligible voters can now plan to vote on Election Day.

This assurance comes just weeks after an attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign train in Maiduguri, the state capital, in November 2022.