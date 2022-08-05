2023 Election: Atiku Lists Spokespersons For His Presidential Campaign

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has listed Senator Dino Melaye and Dr Daniel Bwala as his spokespersons for his upcoming 2023 presidential campaign.

Their appointment was contained in a short statement by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, who said their development is with immediate effect.

“Melaye is a politician and a member of the 8th Senate who represented Kogi West Senatorial district. He hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State,” Ibe said.

“Bwala, on the other hand, is a legal practitioner, politician, and public affairs analyst. He hails from Adamawa State.”