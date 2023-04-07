2023 Census Will Adhere To Global Standards – NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) has assured Nigerians that the 2023 Census will adhere to the highest international standards.

Bala Banye, the NPC Federal Commissioner in charge of Katsina State gave the assurance at the launch of the State Census Publicity Committee for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“We have the clear vision, commitment, and capacity to deliver on this historic mandate,” he said during the event held on Thursday at the Deputy Governor’s Conference Hall, General Muhammadu Buhari House in Katsina.

“I am most delighted to be at this auspicious occasion of the press briefing on the 2023 Population and Housing Census and the inauguration of the 2023 Population and Housing Katsina State Census Publicity Committee.

“Indeed, this event marks another major milestone in the Commission’s journey towards the successful conduct of the 2023 Census to generate evidence-based demographic data for development planning purposes.

“The overarching vision of the 2023 census is to produce not only accurate, reliable, and acceptable census data but also inclusive and user-friendly data that will be used by all segments of society for development planning and critical programme interventions.

“Therefore, as part of this commitment, the Commission will deploy full digital technology in the conduct of the census and it will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the result of the census is acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards.

“This aspiration has informed the methodology and quality of preparations for the census in the last few years.”

The 24-member committee will be inaugurated exactly 27 days before the 2023 Population and Housing Census, which is scheduled to begin on May 3rd, 2023, and will be led by State Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu.

To ensure a smooth operation, he is emphasizing the importance of advocacy.

“In all these, the need for advocacy, publicity, and public enlightenment cannot be overemphasized.

“The National Population Commission has been making conscious efforts to sustain awareness in stakeholders at all levels of progress of its activities nationwide.

“As part of the strategy to ensure success, the Commission undertook a massive public enlightenment programme in order to educate every citizen of the country wherever he or she may reside on the relevance of and benefits to be derived from the conduct of a population and housing census, create awareness as well as to solicit his/her utmost cooperation in order to facilitate the exercise and its successful conduct,” he stated.

Stanbic IBTC Bank Launches Savings Challenge For @ease Wallet Holders READ ALSO