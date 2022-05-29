fbpx

2023: Atiku Wins PDP Presidential Primary Election

2023: Atiku Wins Presidential Primary Election

Atiku Abubakar has been elected as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) flagbearer for the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that this will be the 75-year-old’s sixth attempt for the presidential seat.

The former Vice-President was also the PDP’s candidate in the last election in 2019, which he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Atiku scored 371 votes Wike, polled 237 votes. Saraki pulled 70 votes.

Emmanuel (38), Mohammed (38), Anyim Pius Anyim (14), Mrs Tari Diana Oliver (1) and Sam Ohuabunwa (1) shared the remainder of the valid votes.

The Presidential aspirant commended the electoral process employed in the primary.

“Today we are making another history,” he said. “A history which we believe will bring about fundamental changes and also in our political processes.”

He reiterated that his campaign will be built on five fundamentals, including a pledge to unify the country.

“I pledge to unify this country,” he said. “That’s why I refer to myself as a unifier.

“The reason why I feel that unity is important is because APC has disunited Nigerians completely.

“I will work to restore unity and bring a sense of belonging to all Nigerians.”

Atiku vowed to decisively deal with the country’s security challenges and confront its economic problems.

“The PDP made Nigeria one of the most prosperous countries in Africa,” he said. “We implemented economic reforms. The APC wiped out all those gains.”

He also called on his fellow presidental aspirants to work and cooperate with him.

Adepeju Aina
Adepeju Aina

