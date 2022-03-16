fbpx

2023: Atiku Aks PDP For Another Shot At Presidential Run

March 16, 20220145
Atiku Abubakar, Former Vice President (VP) has formally informed the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his intention to run for president in the 2023 general elections.

The former VP made his interest known on Tuesday during a meeting with the PDP leaders in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Atiku who was the presidential candidate of the main opposition party in the 2019 general elections, urged his party for another opportunity to represent the PDP in the coming poll.

He also promised to build bridges across the regions if given the ticket to fly the party’s flag when Nigerians go to the poll next year.

“Please join me in building bridges across this country so that every part of this country will have a sense of belonging,” he told the crowd of PDP leaders at the meeting.

“Leaders, elders, wise men of our great party, I call on you to please give me another opportunity to advance all these ideals of our party so that we can consolidate democracy, unity, and development of our country.”

