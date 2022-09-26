2022 WIMCA Holds October 7-8 At Landmark Event Centre, Lagos

Brand Communicator, Nigeria’s leading Brands and marketing publication has announced Friday, 7th October, and Saturday 8th, 2022 as dates for the sixth edition of its annual Women In Marketing and Communications Conference/Awards (WIMCA). The venue is the prestigious Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

Now a two-day event, the theme for this year’s WIMCA is “Breaking More Biases for A Sustainable Future”. It is to reinforce the actualization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5-Gender Equality, in line with this year’s International Women’s Day campaign theme which is #BreakTheBias.

According to the organisers, the event has been repackaged to include an exhibition, masterclass, and other initiatives that make this year’s WIMCA more robust, engaging, educating, exciting, and memorable for participants than they have ever experienced. Interested participants yet to register can visit www.wimca.ng. Registration is free.

The convener of WIMCA and publisher of Brand Communicator, Joshua Ajayi had promised during his presentation last year that the team will make this year’s WIMCA bigger and better than all previous ones.

Commenting on plans for 2022, Ajayi said, “this year, we are taking WIMCA to a new level, celebrating women and charting a new course for women to break more biases for a sustainable future. For the first time, we are making it a two-day event with an exhibition that covers the two days, a masterclass segment that holds the next morning, and a special awards ceremony that holds the second day.

‘’This year, part of the glamour will include the recognition of the top 50 women marketers in Nigeria. I can visualize one of the most glamorous and prestigious recognition projects ever hosted for women in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This year’s WIMCA promises to be more glamorous than ever with a lot of exciting initiatives that will be unforgettable. The two-day event is what no one in marketing and brand management would want to miss at all. it is always a viable platform for networking and gaining brand visibility for women and the men who come to support them.”

The conference taking place on the first day will feature sections on Career Development, Personal Branding, Women and Personal Finance, and Marketing CEOs Success Stories, while, the second day will focus on a masterclass, and an awards & gala night. The Exhibition will hold side-by-side with the conference on the first day and the masterclass holding the next morning. The exhibition is expected to fold up at least two hours before the awards evening.

Recall, last year, experts in the business of brands and marketing communications in Africa gathered to dissect the theme “Women in Leadership: Building a strong Professional PIE (Performance, Image, and Exposure)” and Dawn Rowlands, CEO of Dentsu Africa, one of Africa’s most influential women leaders was the lead speaker.

This year, the value and excitement have been lifted to the next level. Stakeholders in the Brands and marketing industry like APCON, NIMN, CIM, and Members of various Industry bodies: MIPAN, AAAN, OAAN, PRCAN, ADVAN, EXMAN, and others from diverse fields are expected to grace this unique event.