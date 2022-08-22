2022 PwC Nigeria Media Excellence Awards Opens For Entries

The call for submissions for the 7th PwC Nigeria Media Excellence Awards, an initiative of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a leading professional services firm, has commenced. The PwC Media Excellence Awards celebrates and rewards excellence in business reporting in Nigeria.

The categories for the PwC Media Excellence Awards include Tax & Fiscal Policy, Finance & Capital Markets, SMEs, and Business & Economy Reporting.

Each winner in the respective categories will receive a cash prize. The first-place winners in each category are to take home a sum of N500, 000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira), while second and third-placed winners would receive N150,000 and N50,000, respectively.

The competition is open to professional journalists in full-time employment or freelancers, working in Nigeria, who has written a story that falls within the categories covered by the award. Media professionals from private and government media agencies are encouraged to participate and submit their entries and are recognised for ingenious work and excellence.

The submissions for this year’s edition, which is the seventh in the series, will close on Friday 9 September 2022. An Award gala night to announce the winners will be held on Friday 7 October 2022.

The ninth edition of the PwC Capability Enhancement Workshop for Journalists is scheduled to hold, Friday, 30 September 2022.

The respective goals of these events are to arm media professionals with the required training for effective news reporting and affirm the media’s role in providing valuable contributions to the news cycle.

Uyi Akpata, Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, noted: “We are in the business of helping individuals, businesses, and our communities thrive. Our twin media initiatives, the awards and capacity-enhancement workshop, show our commitment to supporting journalism in Nigeria in line with our societal purpose.

Over the years, the entries we have received show dedication and courage by journalists triumphing over several challenges to report impactful news. Our media initiatives encourage and inspire them to continue producing excellent reportage in the focus categories. In performing their role in disseminating information, journalists are vital stakeholders in building trust and delivering sustained outcomes in the wider society.”

The winners of the 2021 edition were Afeez Hanafi of The Punch for the entry ‘Odo-Owa: Kwara community where widowed black soap makers raise children with meagre proceeds’, Odinaka Anudu of The ICIR for ‘Money for the boys: How ‘agberos’ pocket billions of Lagos transport revenue’, Nkiruka Nnorom of Vanguard for ‘Unclaimed Dividends: Controversy over transfer to federation account’, and Nicholas Ibekwe of Premium Times for ‘Investigation: Kickbacks for referrals (1,2 and 3)’.