2022: Ortom Signs ₦155.6bn Budget Into Law

December 25, 20210111
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom on Friday signed the 2022 budget of ₦155.6 billion into law.

The Governor vowed to adhere strictly to the provisions of the budget.

“I will not do anything outside of the provisions of the budget.

“Even if the state needs additional funds we will recourse to the assembly for virement or supplementary budget,” he said.

Ortom said that his duty was to implement all the laws passed by the assembly to the latter.

