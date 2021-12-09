2022: Nigerians To Pay 7.5% VAT On Facebook Ads

December 9, 2021 155

Facebook on Thursday said Nigerians will pay 7.5 percent Value-Added Tax (VAT) on all advert placements from January 1, 2022.

According to the statement, the charge will apply to those buying ads for businesses or personal purposes.

“Due to implementation of a value-added tax (VAT) in Nigeria, Facebook is required to charge VAT on the sale of ads to advertisers, regardless of whether you’re buying ads for business or personal purposes,” the statement reads.

“All advertisers with a business country of Nigeria will be charged an additional 7.5% VAT on advertising services purchased beginning 1 January 2022.

The statement added that those exempted from VAT would be able to recover the fund if they provided their tax ID.

“If you’re registered for VAT and provide your VAT ID, your VAT ID will show up on your ads receipts,” it added.

“In the event that you’re entitled to recover the VAT, this may help you recover any VAT you paid to the Nigerian tax authorities if you are a VAT registered business in Nigeria.”

Facebook (now META) is the parent company of Instagram, FB Messenger, and Facebook social media channels.