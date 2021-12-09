fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERMEDIANEWSNEWSLETTER

2022: Nigerians To Pay 7.5% VAT On Facebook Ads

December 9, 20210155
2022: Nigerians To Pay 7.5% VAT On Facebook Ads

Facebook on Thursday said Nigerians will pay 7.5 percent Value-Added Tax (VAT) on all advert placements from January 1, 2022.

According to the statement, the charge will apply to those buying ads for businesses or personal purposes.

“Due to implementation of a value-added tax (VAT) in Nigeria, Facebook is required to charge VAT on the sale of ads to advertisers, regardless of whether you’re buying ads for business or personal purposes,” the statement reads.

“All advertisers with a business country of Nigeria will be charged an additional 7.5% VAT on advertising services purchased beginning 1 January 2022.

The statement added that those exempted from VAT would be able to recover the fund if they provided their tax ID.

“If you’re registered for VAT and provide your VAT ID, your VAT ID will show up on your ads receipts,” it added.

“In the event that you’re entitled to recover the VAT, this may help you recover any VAT you paid to the Nigerian tax authorities if you are a VAT registered business in Nigeria.”

Facebook (now META) is the parent company of Instagram, FB Messenger, and Facebook social media channels.

Buhari Inaugurates Nigeria-Made Defence Vessel In Lagos

About Author

2022: Nigerians To Pay 7.5% VAT On Facebook Ads
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

AMCON Recovers N1.4tn From Bank Debtors BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 24, 20210848

AMCON Takes Possession Of Oyo State Senator’s Property Over N600m Debt

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has stated that it has taken possession of assets owned by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, from Oyo State ove
Read More
Dangote BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
May 21, 20180341

Aliko Dangote Foundation Empowers 25,000 Women in Niger State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Aliko Dangote Foundation has flagged off its one-off and unconditional micro-grants programme in Niger State with 25,000 disadvantaged women as benefici
Read More
August 29, 20160206

Wema Bank To Sell Off 75% Stake in GNI

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Wema Bank Plc has secured approval from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, to sell off its 75 per cent majority equity stake in Great Nigeria Insurance, GNI,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.