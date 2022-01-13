fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSSOCIETY

2022 Nigerian Police Recruitment Extended By Ten Days

January 13, 20220104
To Fully Kit A Police Officer Will Cost N3m — LSSTF

Following the 2022 Nigerian Police Recruitment, The Online registration process has been extended by ten days for the purpose of accepting more recruits.

The Nigeria Police Force has informed citizens that the online registration in the 2021 recruitment exercise for all eligible candidates into the service of the Nigeria Police Force has been elongated to Saturday, January 22, 2022.

With an extension, the NPF recruitment portal will remain open till midnight of the new date. The extension of the online application is necessitated by the need to create equal opportunity, even spread of applications, especially from States in the South-East, South-South geopolitical zones, and Lagos State.

Its purpose is to enable them to meet up with the required number for their respective areas. A statistical analysis shows that a total of 81,005 applications were received nationwide as at January 7, 2022.

Out of this figure, only 1,404 applications – less than 2% of the total applications – were gotten from five states in the South East and 261 from Lagos State, with Anambra State having the least figure of 158 applicants.

Consequently, the Force encourages States and Local Governments, religious bodies, and other interest groups in the affected Geopolitical zones and Lagos State to help in rallying and encouraging their citizens to take advantage of the opportunity and seek a career choice in the Nigeria Police Force.

Interested applicants are urged to log on to the NPF recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to register before the expiration of the new deadline.

Applicants are further advised to call 08100004507 for any inquiry or complaints or technical difficulties in the use of the portal as the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge.

N-Power Stipend Payment: NASIMS Pays October Batch C Salary
Related tags :

About Author

2022 Nigerian Police Recruitment Extended By Ten Days
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian MSMEs COVERNEWSLETTERSME Biz
June 14, 20200354

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Negatively Impacted Nigerian MSMEs – FATE Foundation Report

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The novel COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged the entire globe has negatively impacted on Nigerian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This was con
Read More
A Lot Of Stolen Nigerian Assets Still Out There - Transparency Int. NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 24, 20210462

A Lot Of Stolen Nigerian Assets Still Out There – Transparency Int.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Watchdog Transparency International (TI) disclosed that many stolen Nigerian assets are yet to be repatriated back to Nigeria. The organisation said that as
Read More
Northern Food Traders Resume Distribution To The South AGRIC BUSINESSCOVER
May 25, 20160332

‘Tomato Ebola’ Hits Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A state in Northern Nigeria has yesterday, declared a state of emergency after the Federal Government said a certain pest, ‘Tuta absoluta’, popu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.