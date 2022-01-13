2022 Nigerian Police Recruitment Extended By Ten Days

January 13, 2022 104

Following the 2022 Nigerian Police Recruitment, The Online registration process has been extended by ten days for the purpose of accepting more recruits.

The Nigeria Police Force has informed citizens that the online registration in the 2021 recruitment exercise for all eligible candidates into the service of the Nigeria Police Force has been elongated to Saturday, January 22, 2022.

With an extension, the NPF recruitment portal will remain open till midnight of the new date. The extension of the online application is necessitated by the need to create equal opportunity, even spread of applications, especially from States in the South-East, South-South geopolitical zones, and Lagos State.

Its purpose is to enable them to meet up with the required number for their respective areas. A statistical analysis shows that a total of 81,005 applications were received nationwide as at January 7, 2022.

Out of this figure, only 1,404 applications – less than 2% of the total applications – were gotten from five states in the South East and 261 from Lagos State, with Anambra State having the least figure of 158 applicants.

Consequently, the Force encourages States and Local Governments, religious bodies, and other interest groups in the affected Geopolitical zones and Lagos State to help in rallying and encouraging their citizens to take advantage of the opportunity and seek a career choice in the Nigeria Police Force.

Interested applicants are urged to log on to the NPF recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to register before the expiration of the new deadline.

Applicants are further advised to call 08100004507 for any inquiry or complaints or technical difficulties in the use of the portal as the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge.