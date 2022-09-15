2022: More Than 300 Persons Have Died Due To Flood – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) revealed that more than 300 people have been killed in Nigeria’s flood disaster in 2022.

Mustapha Ahmed, the Director General of NEMA, made the announcement during a strategic workshop with stakeholders on disaster risk reduction and management in Abuja.

He stated that the agency receives over 50 flood disaster alerts per day, with over 100 communities affected.

The Director General of NEMA said the numbers are growing by the day and the flood disaster in 2022 will be worse than the one in 2012.

Floods killed at least 363 people and displaced over 2.1 million people in 2012, according to NEMA.

The NEMA chief also blamed the state government for failing to heed the warnings, which he said made disaster reduction and management difficult.

Floods have ravaged parts of the country in recent days. BizWatch Nigeria recalls that early this week, some Lagos residents bemoaned the effects of heavy rain and subsequent flooding in several parts of the state.