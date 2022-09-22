2022 Jobs: Latest Vacancies In Nigeria

Are you searching for a job? BizWatch Nigeria is the best place to check for recent and trusted jobs in Nigeria and abroad.
Information Security Network Engineer at Airtel Nigeria
Location: Lagos, Nigeria (Hybrid)
Job Type: Full-time
Application Closing Date: Not Specified
Purpose of the Job
The role will be charged with providing support to the Head, Network Security in ensuring Network Security in line with the Bharti Information System Policy (BISP) relating to Networks.
Education & Experience
- Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Telecom or Electronics or equivalent.
- A minimum of 7 years or more of work experience in the Telecoms environment.
- Understanding of telecom NMS, OSS, billing and revenue assurance activities.
- Experience in GSM and WCDMA domains through telecom experience.
- LTE experience will be an added advantage.
How to apply
Click here to apply, qualify for this job.
Data & Analytics Director – Africa at the Coca-Cola Company
Job Title: Data & Analytics Director – Africa
Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Full Time
Travel Required: 00% – 25%
Application Closing Date: 6th October, 2022
Qualifications & Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree
- Minimum of 10 years of work experience in data, analytics or tech (digital services)
- Deep understanding of Consumer Packaged Goods, particularly in the areas of commercial, franchise, marketing, & finance
- Experience of end-to-end digital services portfolio and budget management for a business of significant size and complexity
- Experience of successful stakeholder management up to C-suite level
- Demonstrated track record of product management and agile delivery methodologies.
- Demonstrated track record of driving change, including the adoption of digital products and services
- Strong customer focus with demonstrated push for value and continuous improvement
- Deep understanding and curiosity for data and analytics, and related digital transformation
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills with proven results of influencing in a networked or matrix environment
- Excellent people leadership skills with proven experience of growing and developing individuals and teams
- Excellent facilitation skills, able to bring together stakeholders with diverse agendas, gain alignment and drive change
- Ability to understand business needs and execute on a business strategy, setting expectations and managing demand
- Demonstrated ability to understand technical approach & drive technical discussions
- Working knowledge of Agile tools (e.g. JIRA, VersionOne, Asana, Azure DevOps, GitHub etc) and methodologies (Scrum, Kanban) is preferred
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should click here to apply for this job.
Senior Operations Specialist at Carlcare Development Nigeria Limited
Job Title: Senior Operations Specialist
Location: Ikeja, Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Application Closing Date: 6th October, 2022
Qualifications
- B.Sc / HND in Social Sciences or related fields.
- 2 – 5 years working experience in Internet operation, experience in application market or Chinese cooperation experience is better (Vivo, Xiaomi, OPPO , Huawei etc).
- Have a certain literary foundation and be able to provide 2-3 works.
- Have certain market research experience and data processing ability, and be able to provide 1-2 research report.
- Strong communication skills, strong sense of responsibility, able to adapt to a fast-paced working atmosphere.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: hr.midjobs@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
Team Lead, Data Analytics at First Bank of Nigeria Limited
One of the jobs posted today is First Bank’s vacancy.
Job Title: Team Lead, Data Analytics
Locations: Lagos
Job Schedule: Full time
Application Closing Date: 5th October, 2022 (11:38 AM)
How to apply for this job
Interested and qualified candidates should click here to apply online.
Assistant General Manager, Internal Audit at Dangote Group
Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Full Time
Requirements
Educational Qualification:
- A First Degree in Accounting or any related discipline
- A Master’s Degree in Accounting is or MBA would be an added advantage
Professional Qualification:
- Minimum of Associate Level Membership of the following professional bodies is a MUST: Certified Institute of Auditors (CIA), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA)
Desired Experience:
- 10 – 15 years’ Financial and Operational Audit work experience
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience with a top-tier Audit firm
- Experience across multiple industries/markets e.g. Manufacturing, Energy, Utilities etcetera. International work experience is an added advantage
Benefits
- Private Health Insurance
- Paid Time Off
- Training & Development
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should click here to apply online.
Fleet Manager at MacTay Consulting
Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Requirements and Skills
- Master’s Degree in Business Administration with a focus on Supply Chain and Logistics Management or B.Sc in other field with cognitive experience in the fleet management field.
- Membership to CMILT or any supply chain institute will be an added advantage
- Over 5 years’ experience in fleet management, maintenance, and repairs of vehicle with all administrative issues
- Successful previous experience as a fleet manager
- Chartered Member Institute of Logistics and Transport (CMILT) or any professional logistics management membership
- Committed to continuous education through workshops, seminars and conferences
- Demonstrated ability to communicate, present and influence credibly and effectively at all levels of the organization
- Strong business sense and industry expertise
- Excellent mentoring, coaching and people management skills.
Application Closing Date: 30th September, 2022.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: bayonle.oduola@mactay.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
Brands and Communications Manager at Smartf Recruiter
Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Application Closing Date: 30th September, 2022
Salary: ₦300,000 – ₦350,000 Monthly
Requirements
Must-Have for the position:
- Minimum of HND / B.Sc. in any relevant discipline is required
- 5 – 7 years experience (Preferably Agency Experience)
- Relevant professional qualifications (Professional Certification in Marketing or Communications) will be an added advantage
How to apply, qualify
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: recruiternaija@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Nestle Nigeria Plc Technical Training Programme 2022
Title: Technical Training Programme
Locations: (Agbara Factory – Agbara, Flowergate Factory – Sagamu) Ogun and (Abaji Factory – Abaji) Abuja.
Application Closing Date: 6th October, 2022.
Requirement
- Minimum of Lower Credit in Ordinary National Diploma (OND) issued by a Nigerian Polytechnic not earlier than 2019 in any of the following (or related) fields of study:
- Mechanical Engineering
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering / Electrical / Installation & Maintenance Engineering
- Applied Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (Mechatronics)
- Industrial Measurement and Control/Instruments Mechanics Work
- Automation Engineering
- Computer Engineering and other related engineering qualifications
- Minimum of Five (5) O-Level Credits or its equivalent obtained in One (1) Sitting in Physics, Mathematics, English Language, Further Mathematics, Technical Drawing or Chemistry.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should click here to apply online.
To get more jobs, subscribe to BizWatch Nigeria‘s newsletter to get recent opportunities.