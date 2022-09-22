2022 Jobs: Latest Vacancies In Nigeria

Are you searching for a job? BizWatch Nigeria is the best place to check for recent and trusted jobs in Nigeria and abroad.

Information Security Network Engineer at Airtel Nigeria

Location: Lagos, Nigeria (Hybrid)

Job Type: Full-time

Application Closing Date: Not Specified

Purpose of the Job

The role will be charged with providing support to the Head, Network Security in ensuring Network Security in line with the Bharti Information System Policy (BISP) relating to Networks.

Education & Experience

Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Telecom or Electronics or equivalent.

A minimum of 7 years or more of work experience in the Telecoms environment.

Understanding of telecom NMS, OSS, billing and revenue assurance activities.

Experience in GSM and WCDMA domains through telecom experience.

LTE experience will be an added advantage.

How to apply

Click here to apply, qualify for this job.

Data & Analytics Director – Africa at the Coca-Cola Company

Job Title: Data & Analytics Director – Africa

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full Time

Travel Required: 00% – 25%

Application Closing Date: 6th October, 2022

Qualifications & Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree

Minimum of 10 years of work experience in data, analytics or tech (digital services)

Deep understanding of Consumer Packaged Goods, particularly in the areas of commercial, franchise, marketing, & finance

Experience of end-to-end digital services portfolio and budget management for a business of significant size and complexity

Experience of successful stakeholder management up to C-suite level

Demonstrated track record of product management and agile delivery methodologies.

Demonstrated track record of driving change, including the adoption of digital products and services

Strong customer focus with demonstrated push for value and continuous improvement

Deep understanding and curiosity for data and analytics, and related digital transformation

Excellent communication and collaboration skills with proven results of influencing in a networked or matrix environment

Excellent people leadership skills with proven experience of growing and developing individuals and teams

Excellent facilitation skills, able to bring together stakeholders with diverse agendas, gain alignment and drive change

Ability to understand business needs and execute on a business strategy, setting expectations and managing demand

Demonstrated ability to understand technical approach & drive technical discussions

Working knowledge of Agile tools (e.g. JIRA, VersionOne, Asana, Azure DevOps, GitHub etc) and methodologies (Scrum, Kanban) is preferred

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should click here to apply for this job.

Senior Operations Specialist at Carlcare Development Nigeria Limited

Job Title: Senior Operations Specialist

Location: Ikeja, Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Application Closing Date: 6th October, 2022

Qualifications

B.Sc / HND in Social Sciences or related fields.

2 – 5 years working experience in Internet operation, experience in application market or Chinese cooperation experience is better (Vivo, Xiaomi, OPPO , Huawei etc).

Have a certain literary foundation and be able to provide 2-3 works.

Have certain market research experience and data processing ability, and be able to provide 1-2 research report.

Strong communication skills, strong sense of responsibility, able to adapt to a fast-paced working atmosphere.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: hr.midjobs@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.

Team Lead, Data Analytics at First Bank of Nigeria Limited

One of the jobs posted today is First Bank’s vacancy.

Job Title: Team Lead, Data Analytics

Locations: Lagos

Job Schedule: Full time

Application Closing Date: 5th October, 2022 (11:38 AM)

How to apply for this job

Interested and qualified candidates should click here to apply online.

Assistant General Manager, Internal Audit at Dangote Group

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full Time

Requirements

Educational Qualification:

A First Degree in Accounting or any related discipline

A Master’s Degree in Accounting is or MBA would be an added advantage

Professional Qualification:

Minimum of Associate Level Membership of the following professional bodies is a MUST: Certified Institute of Auditors (CIA), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA)

Desired Experience:

10 – 15 years’ Financial and Operational Audit work experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience with a top-tier Audit firm

Experience across multiple industries/markets e.g. Manufacturing, Energy, Utilities etcetera. International work experience is an added advantage

Benefits

Private Health Insurance

Paid Time Off

Training & Development

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should click here to apply online.

Fleet Manager at MacTay Consulting

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Requirements and Skills

Master’s Degree in Business Administration with a focus on Supply Chain and Logistics Management or B.Sc in other field with cognitive experience in the fleet management field.

Membership to CMILT or any supply chain institute will be an added advantage

Over 5 years’ experience in fleet management, maintenance, and repairs of vehicle with all administrative issues

Successful previous experience as a fleet manager

Chartered Member Institute of Logistics and Transport (CMILT) or any professional logistics management membership

Committed to continuous education through workshops, seminars and conferences

Demonstrated ability to communicate, present and influence credibly and effectively at all levels of the organization

Strong business sense and industry expertise

Excellent mentoring, coaching and people management skills.

Application Closing Date: 30th September, 2022.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: bayonle.oduola@mactay.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.

Brands and Communications Manager at Smartf Recruiter

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Application Closing Date: 30th September, 2022

Salary: ₦300,000 – ₦350,000 Monthly

Requirements

Must-Have for the position:

Minimum of HND / B.Sc. in any relevant discipline is required

5 – 7 years experience (Preferably Agency Experience)

Relevant professional qualifications (Professional Certification in Marketing or Communications) will be an added advantage

How to apply, qualify

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: recruiternaija@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Nestle Nigeria Plc Technical Training Programme 2022

Title: Technical Training Programme

Locations: (Agbara Factory – Agbara, Flowergate Factory – Sagamu) Ogun and (Abaji Factory – Abaji) Abuja.

Application Closing Date: 6th October, 2022.

Requirement

Minimum of Lower Credit in Ordinary National Diploma (OND) issued by a Nigerian Polytechnic not earlier than 2019 in any of the following (or related) fields of study: Mechanical Engineering Electrical and Electronics Engineering / Electrical / Installation & Maintenance Engineering Applied Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (Mechatronics) Industrial Measurement and Control/Instruments Mechanics Work Automation Engineering Computer Engineering and other related engineering qualifications

Minimum of Five (5) O-Level Credits or its equivalent obtained in One (1) Sitting in Physics, Mathematics, English Language, Further Mathematics, Technical Drawing or Chemistry.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should click here to apply online.

