2022: How To Relocate To Canada, Jobs To Apply For

We all have at one time wondered what is like to live in another country. The only problem is how to achieve this. Here we show you ways to make the dream “how to relocate to Canada” a reality.

There are jobs that you can apply for while in Nigeria. Once accepted the company will either process your visa or you will have to apply for a visa and settle the cost.

Relocating is not an issue. What you need to do is to apply for a course in a Canadian university, apply for a job or apply for permanent residency. Whatever it is that you are applying for you would need to save up, especially if you do not have a scholarship or if the company is not paying you to relocate.

Canada is at the top of the list for relocating, permanent residency and delivery of babies.

In this article, we will be addressing how to relocate to Canada through the job channel. Here are jobs that are in demand in Canada, you should look out for these jobs and apply for them.

KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER – SALES

Key account managers are the people who plan, organize, direct, control and evaluate the activities of establishments and departments involved in commercial, industrial, institutional, e-business and wholesale and retail sales.

Most often, they work with large clients or those that represent strategic partnerships for their employers.

Job Bank, Canada’s employment website, pegs the median annual salary of key account managers at $97,500.

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

These IT specialists are increasingly in demand as businesses turn to ever more technical solutions.

These are the people who write, modify, integrate and test computer code for software applications, data processing applications, operating systems-level software and communications software.

In Canada, software developers earn a median annual wage of $ 74,997, based on a standard, 37.5-hour work week, Job Bank data reveals.

MARKETING MANAGER

In the next six years, Canada is expected to see more than 19,000 new marketing, public relations and advertising manager jobs.

These are the people who plan, organize, direct, control and evaluate the activities of establishments and departments involved in commercial, industrial and e-business advertising, marketing and public relations.

In Canada, marketing managers earn a median annual wage of $84,376 based on a standard work week, Job Bank figures show.

REGISTERED NURSES

Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses provide direct nursing care to patients. Deliver health education programs and provide consultative services regarding issues relevant to the practice of nursing.

This occupation comes with a median annual wage of $78,000 in Canada based on a 37.5-hour work week.

DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER

Drivers are in high demand for getting materials, consumer goods and people where they need to be. As the economy surges in growth periods following the various waves of the pandemic, the need for drivers is surging.

Truck drivers in Canada earn a median annual wage of $33,150 based on a standard work week.

CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE

These are the people who answer enquiries and provide information regarding an establishment’s goods, services and policies. They also provide customer services such as receiving payments and processing requests for services.

Customer service reps make a median annual wage of $37,050 in Canada, based on a 37.5-hour work week.

ENGINEER

Canada’s government said that engineering is one of those sectors that hold promises for foreigners contemplating a move to Canada.

Engineers in Canada earn a median annual wage of $80,340 based on a standard work week.

Please note: these jobs are real as they were gotten from Canada’s website for immigration.