fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

2022 Budget: Senate Probes Planned Loans, Summons Power Ministry, Others

October 14, 2021032
Senate Establishes Committee For 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill

The Senate on Wednesday commenced investigations into N5.01 trillion loans proposed for infrastructural development in the 2022 proposed budget.

The lawmakers summoned the accounting officers of seven federal ministries, departments and agencies over their failure to defend their input in the loans.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, listed the ministries to include ministries of power, health, environment, women affairs, petroleum resources, water resources and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

He decried the non-appearance of the affected MDAs before the Senate Committee on Loans and Foreign Debts.

Lawan, while issuing the summons, said if the MDAs failed to appear, the Senate would take appropriate and prompt actions against them.

He said the Senate would not condole any act of sabotage to the efforts of the Federal Government to secure the loans to fund infrastructure development that Nigeria desperately needed.

He said the National Assembly had approved the loan request, noting that there was need for justification of the inputs of the ministries in the request.

Lawan said the ministries had been given one week to appear before the committee on loan and foreign debt.

About Author

2022 Budget: Senate Probes Planned Loans, Summons Power Ministry, Others
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 15, 20140164

Uganda Plans Adoption Of Nigeria’s Pension Scheme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Having studied the success recorded by Nigeria in the deployment of her Contributory Pension Scheme less than a decade after its establishment, the Governme
Read More
IGP Condemns Attacks, Murder Of Security Operatives NEWSSOCIETY
March 28, 20210587

IGP Condemns Attacks, Murder Of Security Operatives

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mohammed Adamu, Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police condemns the murder of security operatives and attacks on facilities in some states in the count
Read More
February 22, 20130173

New Polio Outbreak Reported In Abuja

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A new case of type one wild polio virus has been confirmed in Lugbe area of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). The victim is a two and a half years old bo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.