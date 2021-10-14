2022 Budget: Senate Probes Planned Loans, Summons Power Ministry, Others

October 14, 2021 32

The Senate on Wednesday commenced investigations into N5.01 trillion loans proposed for infrastructural development in the 2022 proposed budget.

The lawmakers summoned the accounting officers of seven federal ministries, departments and agencies over their failure to defend their input in the loans.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, listed the ministries to include ministries of power, health, environment, women affairs, petroleum resources, water resources and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

He decried the non-appearance of the affected MDAs before the Senate Committee on Loans and Foreign Debts.

Lawan, while issuing the summons, said if the MDAs failed to appear, the Senate would take appropriate and prompt actions against them.

He said the Senate would not condole any act of sabotage to the efforts of the Federal Government to secure the loans to fund infrastructure development that Nigeria desperately needed.

He said the National Assembly had approved the loan request, noting that there was need for justification of the inputs of the ministries in the request.

Lawan said the ministries had been given one week to appear before the committee on loan and foreign debt.