fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

2022 Budget: Nigerian Govt To Invest Fresh N114.64bn To Power Rural Areas

October 18, 20210135
2022 Budget: Nigerian Govt To Invest Fresh N114.64bn To Power Rural Areas

Nigeria’s rural electrification initiative will receive a fresh boost of N114.64 billion next year, according to the 2022 proposed budget.

Rural electrification got the highest appropriation for capital projects, accounting for 38.86 percent of the entire capital budget for the power ministry next year.

An analysis of the 2022 Appropriation Bill that was presented to the National Assembly showed that the government plans to spend N104.18 billion for capital projects under the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

The government also intends to spend N74.23 billion for projects to be handled by the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Power.

Out of the total allocation of N301.26 billion for the Federal Ministry of Power in the 2022 budget, the sum of N4.87billion, N1.36billion and N294.99billion were appropriated for personnel, overhead and capital projects, respectively.

The Federal Government has been partnering with multilateral donor agencies to fund the electrification of rural communities across the country.

READ ALSO: Lagos Blue Rail Project Supported By CBN, Three Other Banks

It, for instance, announced in August that the World Bank and the African Development Bank were supporting off-grid power development projects in Nigeria with $500m.

The government, through its Rural Electrification Agency and the Nigeria Electrification Project, stated that the fund was being used in the implementation of the various power development programmes.

REA provides off-grid solutions to bridge electricity gap in unserved and underserved rural communities and healthcare centres in Nigeria, with financial support from the World Bank and AfDB.

NEP is a private sector driven project that provides grant subsidies under its solar hybrid mini-grids, standalone solar home systems and productive use appliance components to bridge the access to electrification gap.

“A total sum of $550million was provided by both the World Bank and African Development Bank as support for the implementation of the off-grid solution, projects with $213million for the mini-grid components of both the World Bank and AfDB,” the Communications Specialist, NEP, Ahmed Abubakar, had stated.

About Author

2022 Budget: Nigerian Govt To Invest Fresh N114.64bn To Power Rural Areas
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Pound COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
June 30, 20170174

Pound Leaps Above $1.30, First Time in Five Weeks

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The British Pound Sterling, on Monday, June 29,  climbed above $1.30 for the first time in five weeks.Meanwhile, as  investors taking stock of increasing si
Read More
2019 Copa America NEWSLETTERSPORTS
July 3, 20190268

Brazil Crushes Messi-led La Albiceleste in 2019 Copa America Semi-final

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lionel Messi’s hopes of winning a trophy with Argentina were dashed once again last night by Brazil. Tite’s side were simply too strong in the C
Read More
2022 Budget: Nigerian Govt To Invest Fresh N114.64bn To Power Rural Areas BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
February 8, 20210434

NBET’s Debt To Gencos Hit N865.19 Billion In 21 Months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading, NBET, Plc has failed to pay power producers, GENCOS, a total of N865.19 billion debt that has piled up in 21 months. T
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.