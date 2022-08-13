2022 Ballon d’Or: Nigeria’s Oshoala Nominated In Female Category

Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcon’s striker has been nominated for the 2022 women’s Ballon d’Or after an incredible season with Barcelona Femini in the Spanish League.

Oshoala scored 20 goals in just 19 games to share the top scorer award with Geyse Ferreira who played for Madrid CFF last season but is now a teammate of Oshoala.

Other nominees areFull nominees

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Selma Bacha (Lyon)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona), Vivianna Miedema (Arsenal)

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Christiane Endler (Lyon), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Kadidatou Diani (PSG)

Catarina Macario (Lyon)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)

Beth Mead (Arsenal).