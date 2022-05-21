fbpx

2022 Amended Electoral Act: 7 Key Provisions You Should Know

May 21, 2022073
President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Emeka Chinedu, a lawmaker representing Ahiazu/ Ezinihittee Mbaise federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has signed the 2022 Amended Electoral Act.

Buhari was said to have signed the 2022 Amended Electoral Act on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

His words; “I can confirm to you that Mr. President signed the bill into law this afternoon and we are all happy about it as it will give us and other statutory delegates the power to vote at the primaries.

“The amendment was swiftly done by the national assembly members to legally provide a place in the Act for statutory delegates of political parties to vote during their congresses and conventions.“It will indeed do a lot of good for the upcoming party primaries.”

BizWatch Nigeria, however, presents below the key provisions in the 2022 Amended Electoral Act

  • According to Section 3(3) of the Bill, the election funds due to the Commission for any general elections are to be released to the Commission not later than one year before the next general election. The Commission here refers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
  • Section 8(5) criminalises an act by any individual who misrepresents or fails to disclose his/her membership, affiliation, or connection to any political party in order to secure an appointment with INEC in any capacity.
  • Section 28 stipulates that INEC shall not later than 360 days before the day appointed for holding an election issue a notice of election, stating the date and place at which nomination papers are to be delivered.
  • Section 29(1) also makes it a law for political parties to conduct their primaries and submit the list of candidates at least 180 days before the general elections. The list of candidates submitted must emerge from valid primaries conducted by the political party. 
  • According to Section 33 of the Bill, political parties are not allowed to change or substitute a candidate whose name has been submitted to the Commission. The only ground which the Bill allows for such to happen is if the candidate dies.
  • In instances where such happens, Section 34 allows the political parties power to conduct a primary election to replace the deceased candidate who died during an election.
  • The period of campaigning in public by political parties is now set to commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to the day. This is according to Section 94(1) of the Bill. 
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

