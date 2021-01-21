2021 Valentine’s Day: 7 Facts To Know About February 14

January 21, 2021 39

Valentine’s Day is drawing near, as the month of January is finally coming to an end!!!!!!!!! Valentine’s day is a global and big event on the 14th day of February every year.

I can tell that this year’s Valentine’s Day would be special despite the pandemic, we have a lot to be grateful for and a lot of love to share and show. I may not have a Val but I do know that I am going to appreciate my family and my friends also shower them with love.

Here are 7 facts to know about February 14

Love and Appreciation

Every day we express our love and appreciation to our loved ones, however, February 14 is a very special day to increase the level, to do more.

The day of love which is celebrated all around encourages us to show our love and appreciation by an exchange of gifts and declaration of love amongst others.

The year 2020 brought a lot of surprises and we’re glad that you are alive and well in 2021, while you are celebrating please remember to appreciate and show love to the health workers and those at the frontline of the pandemic.

History of Valentine’s Day, February 14

Ever wondered how the festival of love began? Who created Valentine’s Day? Why is Valentine’s day fixed on February 14?

Fear not, we have the answers right here. We have all the information you need to have an amazing and perfect Valentine’s Day.

We all need love, especially in this big world to conquer all the hatred and to show that we care.

It is common knowledge that the holiday was named after Saint Valentine for his great love and sacrifice, according to history.com, 2 Saints named Valentine inspired the celebration. One of the Saints was killed for performing marriages for young lovers in secret and the other Saint was killed for attempting to help Christians escape harsh Roman prisons, where they were often beaten and tortured. Although another site could tell you that the celebration of love was inspired by Saint Valentine when he fell in love and signed his letter saying “From Your Valentine”.

The important lesson to hold on to was the great sacrifice and the show of love, love which is the center of the February 14th celebration.

Gifts

On the 14th day of February every year, gifts are exchanged between lovers, partners, friends, and even family. Your gift symbolizes your affections, they speak for you.

Research has proven that all around the world people send and buy a lot on Valentine’s Day, especially on gifts, cakes, flowers, cards, and other things.

In our next post, we will be talking about ideal gifts for Valentine’s Day, places you can take your Val to, romantic movies to watch, and so on.

Global Celebration

In case you did not know or you forgot, February 14th is celebrated every year all around the world.

Regardless of the time difference, different regions or continents, on the 14th of February the whole world comes together to celebrate love, togetherness, happiness, and to show appreciation.

This is to me is a big feat.

Symbols of Valentine’s Day and Love

Valentine’s Day = Love, end of story.

Red-shaped hearts, cupids, flowers (red rose), and love cards are associated with love and most importantly with Valentine’s Day.

Cupid is said to be the symbol of valentines. Cupid is the son of Venus, who is the Roman god of love and beauty.

Proposals

What better day to propose than on Valentine’s Day, the premium day of love. Research shows that a lot of couples get engaged on that day, confess their love, get married on February 14th and treat it as an important event. From the gifts to the gestures, the affections and the scenario, Valentine’s Day is a day to watch out for.

Holiday

Even though February 14th is celebrated globally it has not been acknowledged as a holiday. I repeat ‘People Valentine’s Day is NOT a Holiday”!

Sad right?

Though, I would very much like for it to be a holiday so that the celebration can last all day without having to settle for another day or after working hours.

The good thing is that this year, Valentine’s Day falls on Sunday. Yay! You get the whole day to express yourself, go to your religious centre learn about it and still have fun.

As we move close to the month of February which is very popular for the Valentine’s Day celebration, let your gratitude and love begin to reflect, read this post again, turn on notifications show that you can easily read our next posts on which would educate, entertain and prepare you for February 14.