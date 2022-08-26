NiDCOM Urges Nigerians To Avoid Northern Cyprus

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has advised Nigerians from visiting Northern Cyprus.

Dabiri-Erewa on Thursday said there is little the Federal Government (FG) can do to diplomatically settle problems in the territory because Northern Cyprus is not recognized by the international community except from Turkey.

The warning follows news that numerous Nigerians are reportedly dying in Northern Cyprus.

Additionally, Dabiri-Erewa advised Nigerians abroad not to be hesitant to invest in the nation due to security concerns.

She acknowledged that there is a problem with insecurity in the country, but said that the harsh steps FG is now taking to address the issue will only make it a transitory one.

She said that for 2021, the commission’s total diaspora remittances exceeded $20 billion.