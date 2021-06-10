fbpx
2021 SSCE Registration Will Not Be Extended – NECO

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER

2021 SSCE Registration Will Not Be Extended – NECO

June 10, 20210120
2021 SSCE Registration Will Not Be Extended - NECO

The National Examinations Council (NECO) stated that it will not extend the registration period for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates.

Azeez Sani, the head information and public relations division of NECO revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, “the Registration exercise which started on March 31st, will close on Friday, June 25th, 2021 and will not be subjected to extension, while the examination will commence unfailingly on Monday, July 5th, 2021”.

READ ALSO: JUSUN Calls Off Strike After NJC Wades In

Sani also stated that this will enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2021 SSCE.

Sani, however, advised the state Ministries of Education, Commandants, Principals, Proprietors and other relevant stakeholders to take note of the closing date and ensure timely completion of their candidates’ registration.

On its part, the council has assured stakeholders of its resolve to have a seamless conduct of the 2021 SSCE.

Related tags :

About Author

2021 SSCE Registration Will Not Be Extended – NECO
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

AVIATIONNEWSLETTER
July 26, 20160102

Single Sky Implementation To Boost Market for African Airlines

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The implementation of Single Sky for Africa will boost the growth of Africa’s air transport market, Rwanda Air Country Manager, Ms. Ibiyemi Odunsi, ha
Read More
NNPC LABOURNEWSLETTER
September 28, 20200332

NNPC MD Lauds FG over Agreement with NLC to Suspend Industrial Strike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday praised the Federal Government’s agreement with Organised Labour
Read More
North East BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
October 12, 20180165

President Buhari Signs Executive Orders to Curb Money Laundering

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In line with stepping up regulations and tightening money laundering rules, President Buhari has released eight new executive order tagged Voluntary Offshor
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.