MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATION

2021 LAIF Awards Holds On Saturday, November 20, 2021

November 19, 20210108

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has announced that the 2021 edition of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) will hold on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 2021 LAIF Awards, which is the 16th edition, is expected to attract dignitaries, including captains of industries and top business executives and the crème de la crème of the advertising industry.

In line with the COVID 19 protocols, the award is expected to be a hybrid event simultaneously streamed live through the LAIF’s social media handles and website.

According to the Chairman of the LAIF Management Board, MrLanre Adisa, this year’s awards would offer an opportunity to celebrate exceptional creative works that stood out amidst the challenging period of last year and this year.

“This year’s edition provides the opportunity to celebrate unique works out of advertising agencies in Nigeria during the year under review.

It is an opportunity to recognize and reward creatives across the spectrum in movies, music and art, celebrating great ideas and creativity.

LAIF is dedicated to appreciating those who gave their heart, sleepless nights, sweat, and occasionally tears, to craft masterpieces that are sometimes way ahead of their time”, he said.

15 Quickteller Users Win All-Expense Paid Trip To One Africa Music Fest In Dubai

With the theme ‘We Made It’, the 2021 LAIF Awards will feature a total of 15 categories, including two newly introduced categories. The new categories are the Authentic African Story and Viewers’Choice Award. 

The 2021 LAIF would also witness special awards and recognitions for viral content creators and non-governmental organizations for their exceptional contributions to advancing the cause of creativity. 

“Over the years, the award has grown to become the toast of Nigeria’s corporate environment, emerging as the epicentre of Nigeria’s creative economy”, he added.

Since its maiden edition in 2005, LAIF has not only contributed to promoting healthy rivalry in Nigeria’s advertising landscape but has also helped raise the bar of creativity, which has seen many of the winning entries claiming laurels on the continental and global stages.


