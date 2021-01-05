fbpx
2021 Kicks Off Positively With N459bn Gain In NSE Equity Market

January 5, 2021025
The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, opened the new year on a good note on Monday, especially on account of healthy transactions made by top financial institutions in the country.

The NSE ASI, market capitalisation, and performance indices grew by 2.18 percent.

Leading the top gainers’ list is conglomerate Honeywell Nigeria Flour Mills, with over 30 other gainers in tow.

Sitting atop the gainers’ list with Honeywell Flour Mills are Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Transcorp Plc, with a 10 percent gain to close N1.32 22 kobo and 99 kobo respectively.

With a growth of 9.92 percent, International Breweries Plc and Fidelity Bank made the top gainers list, each closing at N6.54 and N2.77 respectively.

While BUA Cement Plc gained 9.89 per cent to close at N85 per share.

On the losers’ list, FCMB leads the list, dropping by 6.01 percent to close at N3.13 per share. Although, its market performance topped that of the previous day.

Following FCMB on the losers’ list is Caverton Nigeria Plc, which closed at close at N1.98 per share, recording a 3.41 percent loss

The All-Share Index ballooned by 876.67 from the previous day’s record of 40,270.72 to 41,147.39.

Market capitalisation of equities also saw a N459bn jump from N21.06 trn to close at N21.52 trn.

The day’s trading deals stood at 3,438, recording a turnover of 211.93 million shares.

The sector with the most activity was the insurance sub-sector, when calculated by its turnover volume, raking in 98.26 million shares over 114 transactions.

Two insurance players led the sub-sector: AIICO Insurance Plc, driving the growth with high-volume transactional deals.

Deals conducted in Access Bank Plc and Dangote Cement drove the premium sub-sector with 1,336 deals and a turnover of 43.36 million shares.

